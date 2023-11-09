Fiji fails to defend gold

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji men’s Rugby League 9s have failed to defend their gold medal after going down to Samoa 8-0 in the final.

Samoa had earlier beaten Fiji in pool stages and once again came out on top with great play and defence.

Fiji’s style of play was easily handled by Samoa forcing the Fijians into unforced errors.

Article continues after advertisement

Samoan-led 4-0 at the break.

Samoa continued its dominance in the second half, adding another try and keeping Fiji at bay.

Cook Islands settles for bronze.

Click Here for more on Pacific Games