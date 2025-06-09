Over 500 conquer Fiji's toughest trail

Source: Duavata Collective / Facebook

More than 500 determined runners took on the grueling Namosi Challenge today, navigating the rugged hills and picturesque villages of Viti Levu’s hinterland.

The fifth edition of this popular event, hosted by the Suva Marathon Club (SMC) in partnership with the Namosi community, saw a diverse field of participants.

A total of 66 runners pushed their limits in the demanding 21km Half Marathon.

Another 124 competitors tackled the 10km trail run, while 79 teams, each comprising four runners, participated in the challenging 4x10km team marathon.

Nancy Simpson, President of the Suva Marathon Club, extended her congratulations to all who took part, along with the dedicated volunteers and sponsors.

“The Namosi Challenge is now a popular event on the Fiji adventure calendar, with this year’s Challenge selling out six weeks in advance. It was great to see runners of all ages and abilities enjoying the beauty and challenges of the Namosi hills today.”

Indeed, for many participants, the Namosi Challenge marked their inaugural visit to the scenic region.

Significantly, a portion of the entry fees directly contributes to the Namosi community’s fundraising efforts, earmarked for the construction of a vital bridge over the Wainikoroiluva River.

