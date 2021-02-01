Over 2000 athletes for Fiji Finals

2500 athletes will participate at the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Championship this month.

With the official lighting of the Powerade National Torch today, the association is looking forward to hosting the most anticipated event in the country.

Although, this year the torch will not be travelling around the country as it did in previous years – FSSAA Secretary Vuli Waqa says that will not deter the athletes and spirit of the games.

Article continues after advertisement

Waqa says the Coca Cola games this year will be dedicated to the front liners who have worked hard to keep Fiji safe and also who are the reason the games is being held this year.

The Coca Cola Games will be held on the 22nd to the 24th of this month with the exclusion of athletes from the Northern Division.

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Adi Cakobau School students will be carrying the torch to the ANZ Stadium for the opening ceremony.