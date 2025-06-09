Ono-i-Lau Sixers wins Suva Women’s League

Ono-i-Lau Sixers were crowned champions of the 2025/2026 Suva Women’s League after defeating Nausori Majidez in the final at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

Sixers captain Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga led by example, scoring 53 runs and claiming three wickets in a standout all-round performance.

She received strong support from teammate Cilia Lewatu, who contributed 36 runs and took five wickets.

Article continues after advertisement

For Nausori Majidez, Akosita Levaci and Jasvil Rokoro led the batting effort with 21 and 17 runs respectively, but their contributions were not enough to chase down the total set by Sixers in the first innings.

Cricket Fiji chairman Meli Saubulinayau was present to present the awards and commended all teams for their effort, commitment, and dedication throughout the season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.