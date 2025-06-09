No phones and tablets in camp for Rodu’s U16 girls

[ Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook ]

All the 25 girls in Fiji’s under 16 squad have been advised not to bring electronic items such as mobile phones or tablets into camp.

Fiji Girls under-16 football coach Marika Rodu named his squad to prepare for the OFC U16 Girls Championship 2025 which will be held in Samoa in August.

However, as part of their preparations, no phones or tablets will be brought into camp.

The former Fiji rep who is a seasoned youth development mentor and national team leader, emphasized the importance of early preparation and discipline in building a competitive and united squad.

He says this is a critical stage in girls’ football journeys, and their focus will be on building a cohesive unit with strong values, tactical understanding, and international readiness.

The players will report to camp on the 29th of this month at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, as the team begins its journey toward international competition.

“Players are requested to bring football boots, shin pads, and joggers, school uniforms and stationery, passport and a copy of their birth certificate, signed parental consent forms from both parents and casual clothing and toiletries.”

