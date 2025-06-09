NFL reviewing domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Source: Reuters

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is being investigated by the NFL for multiple accounts of domestic violence against his estranged wife since March of 2024, The Athletic reported Thursday.

As many as eight instances of domestic violence were alleged in a lawsuit brought by Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, 28, who filed for divorce from Hill, 31, on April 8. One day prior, police in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Hill residence.

Vaccaro Hill alleged in court filings that the domestic violence incidents included being shoved to the ground on multiple occasions, physically forced from the couple’s home then locked out, getting a marijuana cigarette shoved in her face and having her hair pulled, according to the news outlet TMZ. There is an additional claim that Hill spit on his wife on one occasion.

Hill’s legal representation has denied the claims to TMZ, saying, in a statement on behalf of Hill that, “The shakedown is apparent.”

The couple was married in January of 2024, with Vaccaro Hill saying the physical abuse began as early as two months after the couple was wed, including while she was pregnant on at least one occasion.

