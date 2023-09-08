New pool for Fiji in OFC U16 Women’s Championship

The new pools for the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship have been redrawn today.

The competition now consists of two groups, each with four teams.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages. Fiji is in Group B, competing against New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Vanuatu.

In Group A, we have New Caledonia, Tahiti, Tonga, and Solomon Islands. Fiji’s first match will be against Vanuatu on September 15th at 5 p.m.

They will face New Zealand on the 17th at 2 p.m. before taking on Cook Island on September 20th at 5 p.m.