New kits for referees ahead of domestic season

The Fiji Referees Association received a major boost in the form of officiating kits ahead of the upcoming local rugby competitions.

The new kits, sponsored by Rooster Chicken, will ensure referees are well-equipped to officiate matches with professionalism and confidence.

Fiji Rugby Board Chair John Sanday says he is grateful to Rooster Chicken for their continued support, stating that the sponsorship allows referees to focus on their crucial role in the game.

He adds that, just like the players, referees play a vital role in ensuring the laws of the game are upheld and fair play is observed.

Wearing the same high-quality uniform gives them credibility and respect on the field while performing their duties.

Rooster Chicken CEO Stanley Raniga says they are proud to support Fiji Rugby by investing in the referees.

He adds from community games to the professional arena, this partner-ship reflects their commitment to the sport and the officials who keep it fair and true.

The Fiji Referees Association looks forward to another year of high-level officiating, backed by strong community and corporate support.

