New futsal court to officially open tomorrow

A newly built futsal court at AD Patel College, funded by FIFA, will be officially opened tomorrow, marking another step in the development of grassroots football infrastructure in Fiji.

The facility is part of the FIFA Arena initiative, a global legacy program led by FIFA under the vision of its president, Gianni Infantino.

The project was announced during the 75th FIFA Congress and aims to build safe, accessible mini-football pitches for communities around the world.

The initiative is designed to benefit all 211 FIFA member associations, with a focus on underserved communities where access to quality sporting facilities is limited.

Mohammed Yusuf, CEO of the Fiji Football Association, says the new facility will help strengthen the development of football and futsal among young players.

“This futsal court is another important investment in grassroots football. Facilities like this provide young players with a safe and modern environment to learn and enjoy the game, while helping us grow futsal and football participation within schools and communities.”

Students, teachers, football officials and community members are expected to attend the opening ceremony as Fiji continues expanding opportunities for young athletes through improved sporting facilities.

