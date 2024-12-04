Winning run continues for Fiji men’s netball

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]
The national netball team continues its winning run at the Men’s Netball Nations Cup in Singapore.
Last night the Crest Men’s side defeated New Zealand A 57-38 in its second match in Singapore.
On Monday they defeated England 47-36 in its opening game.
They’ll play against Australia Under 23 tonight at 9:30pm.
Tomorrow they will take on the hosts, Singapore, at 11:30pm and Hong Kong on Friday at 9:30pm.
Only Saturday, there will be playoffs and finals on Sunday
The competition is held at Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.
