Tuisovivi aims for baby pearls selection

Tokasa Tuisovivi

Eighteen-year-old Tokasa Tuisovivi is training hard to earn a spot in the final Fiji Baby Pearls squad for the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar later this year.

The former Gospel High School student has been standing out in the Suva Netball Club League, playing a key role for the Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata Netball Club.

Since being established more than 30 years ago, CMB is one of the oldest clubs in the Suva Netball Club League competition.

Tuisovivi’s journey in netball started more than a decade ago, picking up the sport when she was only seven years old.

“I started playing when I was seven years old. I was first in Suva Primary. So it just went from there to where I am today. I joined CMB when I was in class five, and I have been playing for the club ever since.”

As a first-year psychology student at the University of the South Pacific, balancing training and her studies is no easy feat.

Her aim is to make the Gibraltar team to be selected for the World Cup and just to be the best version of herself.

The Suva Netball Club League competition will run every weekend over the next ten weeks.

The Netball World Youth Cup is scheduled for September.

