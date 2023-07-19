Tawake credits support and good company

Ro Kalesi Tawake

Having the right support system is one of the many elements that made Fiji Pearls player Ro Kalesi Tawake who she is today.

The former Basketball Fiji player joined the squad with little faith of making the final Netball World Cup team but those around her pushed her to reach her full potential.

Ro Kalesi who is currently a student at the University of the South Pacific never had trouble juggling between her school and sporting aspirations.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this is because she had solid support from family and positive influence from her peers and teammates.

“Just having the right support system, having the right mindset and just being associated with the right people. I think me being in the right environment helps me academically and my sporting life as well.”

The 21-year-old while reflecting on her journey says netball was never really an option but her passion for the sport ignited when she played club games in Australia back in 2019.

Two years later the Mualevu, Vanubalavu in Lau lass was drafted into the Pearls and is now ready to fly Fiji’s flag in the World Cup in South Africa.

The winger defender is ecstatic about making her debut and hopes for more opportunities to open up.

Ro Kalesi Tawake and the Fiji Pearls will leave the country tomorrow.

You can watch the Netball World Cup live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]