Suva maintains winning streak

Table leaders Capital Force Suva continues their unbeaten run as they humbled Nadroga Stallions 84-38 in the Netball Finance Hub Super League in round four yesterday.

In a crucial encounter, Nasinu Gold grabbed a win away from Lautoka Stars with 63-44 points.

Ra Roosters claimed their second win defeating Naitasiri Highlanders 67-31.

Article continues after advertisement

The final round will be played next week at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva before the finals.

The final will take place next month at the same venue.