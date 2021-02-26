Silver Ferns beat Australia in Constellation Cup

The Silver Ferns hung on despite a late comeback attempt to beat Australia 49-44 in the first Constellation Cup clash with a gritty win in Christchurch, New Zealand last night.

With no crowds allowed under the Level 2 restrictions imposed earlier this week, the players had to bring all the atmosphere themselves but New Zealand managed to do just that and built momentum with it.

New Zealand’s defense caused issues for Australia with the visitors committing 27 general play turnovers in the game in comparison to the Silver Ferns’ 18.

Australia also finished with a high penalty count, having the whistle blown against them 69 times in the match while the Silver Ferns only conceded 38.

The win is just the fifth time in 13 Tests the Silver Ferns have taken down Australia since coming under Dame Noeline in 2018 but puts them on the right track to claim the Constellation Cup for the first time since 2012.

Australia will a chance to redeem themselves in the second match tonight in Christchurch.

Source:TVNZ