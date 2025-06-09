Sasalu proud to represent Fiji

[file photo]

Playing netball at the highest stage has always been a dream for Shaid Sasalu ever since she was eight-years-old.

Originally from Tailevu with maternal links to Victoria in Australia, the 21-year-old has always faced the dilemma of which country she would represent should she make her dream a reality.

Sasalu was born and raised in Australia, and she is part of the Baby Pearls side that left this morning for Gibraltar to represent Fiji at the Netball World Youth Cup.

Despite coming through netball development programs and clubs growing up back in Australia, Sasalu chose to represent her heritage after joining the Baby Pearls three years ago.

“I used to watch a lot of Australian Diamonds growing up and my parents always joked around and ask whether I wanted to be a diamond or a pearl and I’m really happy I decided to be a pearl. I’m really excited to start this new chapter of my netball career.”

For Sasalu, joining the pearls and getting to learn more about her culture and heritage has been a fulfilling journey so far.

Meanwhile, The Fiji Baby Pearls will play Trinidad and Tobago next Saturday at 6.30am.

