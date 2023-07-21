Possession key for Pearls

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Possession will be key for the Fiji Pearls in the upcoming Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says from last year she has noticed that the Pearls are starved off possession in matches against Tonga.

She says they also tend to lose possession due to unforced errors when they start to feel the pressure of a match.

However, Rokoura says she has seen improvements in her player’s movements and a sense of caution when moving through their set-pieces.

The Fiji Pearls left the country yesterday and will play Tonga in their first pool match next Friday at 7pm.

