Parental motivation for Bolakoro

Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro with her parents after their game against Samoa.

The Oceania World Cup Qualifiers over the weekend was a special one for veteran Fiji Pearls player Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro.

Having represented Fiji several times on the international stage, this competition was different because for the first time, Bolakoro’s parents got to witness her in action for Fiji.

The veteran player almost retired from the sport last year, but it took a lot of persuasion from the Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura to get her to join the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Hearing her parents cheer her on from the courtside pushed the 37-year-old to put on one of the best performances in her netball career.

“It is the first time for them to watch me at this level, and they have never watched me play at this level. I am glad they were here from the first day. It’s been amazing”

For her father, Inoke Bolakoro, this experience is one he will never forget.

“I am grateful to God for gifting my daughter with this talent. She has really made us proud. She left England just to come and play in Fiji, and to witness it for the first time is really the best experience.”

Bolakoro was part of the Netball World Cup squad in 2019 and has proven she still has what it takes to represent Fiji in the next World Cup.