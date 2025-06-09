Netball IDC back after two years

[file photo]

Netball’s inter-district competition will make a return after a two-year absence.

Suva Netball Association Chef-de-Mission, Ma’ake Tabua, confirmed that the 17 netball associations which are no longer associated with Netball Fiji have agreed to organize the event.

While invitations have been extended to Nasinu and Nadroga, their participation is yet to be confirmed.

The event’s main sponsor is New World, with additional funding from Goodman Fielder and Ashabhai.

Suva alone will be fielding 17 teams, including four in the Under 15 grade, four in the Under 18 grade, two in the Open grade, two in the Open Men’s grade, and four in the Under 23 Men’s grade.

Tabua says that the competition’s primary objective is to help young players enhance their skills and foster a greater love for the sport.

The tournament, now known as the “Battle of the Netters,” will be held on September 26 and 27.

