Nakula confident as Fiji U21 Netball gains momentum

Netball Fiji Under-21 captain Nina Nakula says the team’s opening matches have given them the perfect lift as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead.

The side won 53-40 in their first match against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday and secured a 66-34 win against Barbados this morning.

Nakula says the first outing was crucial in setting the tone for their campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

“This first game is a good boost to keep up with the games that are next.”

The skipper adds that the match was intense, but the players remained focused on their roles and enjoyed the contest.

The side is currently gearing up for their third match against Malawi at 8pm tonight, before they take a two-day break and return for their final pool game against South Africa at 5am on Thursday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.