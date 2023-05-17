Naitasiri netball back after seven years

[Source: Netball/Facebook]

Club netball competition in Vunidawa, Naitasiri is back after seven years.

This is after the Naitasiri Netball Association officially launched their club competition last weekend.

Netball Fiji president RubyAnn Sorovaki acknowledged the hard work of the Naitasiri netball committee to get the competition up and running again after seven years.

The national federation will also assist Naitasiri in training and development of umpires, bench officials, and coaches.

Meanwhile, Naitasiri netball will be fielding one team for the men’s championship this weekend in Suva.