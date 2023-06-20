Good mix for Fiji Pearls

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The mixture of experience and youth is something Netball Fiji boasts ahead of the World Cup in South Africa next month.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura named her final team over the weekend including seasonal campaigners with the likes of Maria Lutua, Unaisi Rauluni, Lydia Panapasa and Maliana Rusivakula.

The youngest player in the team is 18-year-old Suva Grammar School student Elina Drikibau.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says they’ve selected the best to represent the country on netball’s biggest stage.

“Unaisi Rauluni will be going to her third World Cup and then we also have Elina Drikibau who is 18 years old and will be going for her first outing. I think that mixture is great to have because you have enthusiasm from the first-timers and a level head from those who’ve done it before.”

Koster says their strength and conditioning coach and physio are working around the clock to keep the players body in shape and their fitness up to par.

The team departs the country on July 20th and will play three friendly matches before the tournament starts on the 28th.



