Fiji Pearls unplugs in Namosi

[File Photo]

In an aim to strengthen team bonding, the Fiji Pearls team has travelled to the highlands of Namosi for three days.

Netball Fiji believes this outing will allow the players to better understand each other.

The team will be unplugging, meaning they will not be attached to their devices but rather be involved in organized activities.

Article continues after advertisement

This also gives them a chance to reconnect with nature.

Netball Fiji hopes to return to the Capital City with the shared hope of a more united and harmonious unit.