Fiji Pearls not backing away

The Fiji Pearls are not backing away from a good challenge especially after being drawn in the same pool with Australia and Tonga in the World Cup.

The Unaisi Rokoura-coached side is approaching the tournament with a lot of optimism, hoping the work they’ve done is enough to carry them through.

Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster says their first match is against Tonga and although the Pearls have not been able to defeat them since March last year, they know what to expect this time around.

“We have the advantage of already knowing what Tongs is like, we’ve played them a number of times and yes we haven’t been successful against them. But, what we have been able to do is learn off all of that and really put in place a game plan to deal with Tonga.”

Those past matches according to veteran player Maria Lutua Rusivakula has taught them two main lessons.

“We’ve had a look at what we needed to work on. The two key things that we’re working on are just being able to keep possession of the ball and our movement, anything is possible.”

Our team will depart for South Africa on the 20th of next month, they face Tonga eight days after.

You can watch the Netball World Cup on the FBC Sports HD channel.