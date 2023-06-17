Fiji Pearls named for World Cup

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji netball coach, Unaisi Rokoura has named her final 15-member squad for the Netball World Cup in South Africa next month.

Rokoura says it has been an extended selection process to ensure the players had every opportunity to earn themselves a spot in the team.

The coach is seeking the prayers and support of fans as they embark on the major task ahead.

Notable names in the squad include Maria Lutua Rusivakula, Ro Kalesi Tawake, Maliana Rusivakula and Kelera Nawai.

The Netball World Cup will take place from July 28th July to August 6th August in Cape Town.

The Fiji Pearls are grouped with Australia, Tonga and Zimbabwe.

Team list:

1. Lydia Panapasa

2. Unaisi Kubunameca

3. Maliana Rusivakula

4. Jimaima Kete

5. Maria Lutua Rusivakula

6. Anaseni Nauqe

7. Elina Drikibau

8. Ana Moi

9. Ro Kalesi Tawake

10. Josephine Tabua

11. Adi Vakacegu Bolokoro

12. Kelera Nawai

Reserves:

13. Reama Verekauta

14. Avelina Navue

15. Naviniya Sivo