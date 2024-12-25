Fiji Pearls climb to 16th in World Netball rankings

The Fiji Pearls have risen to 16th place in the latest World Netball rankings.

The updated rankings, released by World Netball, account for results from international series held between September 30 and

December 10, during which 84 matches were played across the sport’s five regions.

This brings the total number of matches included since March 1, 2023, to 202.

Fiji’s jump in rankings comes after their silver medal finish at the Pacific Games in December, where they excelled in the pool

stage and semi-finals before falling to the 8th-ranked Tongan side in the final.

This performance saw the Pearls overtake Samoa to secure the 16th position.