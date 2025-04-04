Fiji Men's Netball to participate in AMMNA Championship

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Netball Men’s Invitational team departed for Melbourne, Australia, last night to compete in the 2025 Australian Men’s and Mixed Netball Association Championship.

The team will feature in the Reserve Grade division and is scheduled to play 10 matches throughout the tournament.

The championship offers a valuable platform for the players to gain international exposure and experience high-level competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s invitation to the tournament comes off the back of their impressive, tournament-winning performance in Singapore last December—a result that has helped boost the profile of men’s netball in the region.

Head Coach Jioweli Vakamoce said the AMMNA Championship is a key part of their preparation for the upcoming Fiji Men’s International Series in August.

“We’re really looking forward to the challenge in Melbourne. Playing 10 games in a competitive environment gives our players the chance to lift their performance and adapt under pressure. This tournament is a critical part of our roadmap to the Fiji Men’s International in August, and it will help us assess where we are and what we need to sharpen before then.”

The AMMNA Championship attracts some of the top male and mixed netball teams in Australia.

Fiji’s participation signals the continued rise of men’s netball in the Pacific and the depth of talent emerging from the islands.

Netball Fiji has wished the team well and thanked families, supporters, districts, clubs and partners for their ongoing support in strengthening men’s netball across the country.

The tournament is expected to provide a strong test for the team and set the tone for what’s to come later this year.

They will meet South Australia first at 1pm on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.