Baby Pearls fall short to Malawi in final seconds

Team Fiji’s under-21 netball side suffered a heartbreaking 52-51 loss to Malawi at the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar this evening.

Played at the Europa Sports Complex, the contest was a fast-paced and physical battle, with momentum shifting throughout the four quarters.

Malawi edged ahead in the opening spell before the Baby Pearls fought back to take a narrow 26-25 lead at halftime. Fiji extended their advantage in the third quarter, heading into the final break up 41-36.

The last quarter proved decisive as Malawi mounted a comeback, drawing level in the closing minutes. With just four seconds left, Malawi regained possession and scored the match-winner, leaving the Baby Pearls with a narrow defeat.

Despite the result, the national under-21 side showed determination and composure against one of Africa’s strongest youth teams.

The Baby Pearls will now turn their attention to their final pool clash against South Africa as they look to bounce back and keep their hopes of progressing alive.

