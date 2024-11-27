Early start for Fiji Pearls in 2025

[Source: Netball Fiji]

The Fiji Pearls will start its international outings next year in February with the fifth edition of Netball Australia’s PacificAus Sports Netball Series.

Fiji Pearls will join Papua New Guinea Pepes, Samoa Tifa Moana and the reigning four time Series champions, Tonga Talas.

These Pacific teams will be joined by returning domestic invitee, the Australian First Nations Black Swans, debutant invitee, the Scottish Thistles.

The PacificAus Sports Netball Series provides athletes with a platform in which they can represent their culture and communities with pride.

The Series will return to Brisbane’s Nissan Arena between February 17 – 22, 2025.