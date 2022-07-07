Cook Islands outclass Pepes

Papua New Guinea Pepes recorded its second loss in the Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers after being defeated by Cook Islands at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Pepes trailed in a 66-48 loss against the Cook Islanders who were playing their first match of the tournament.

Cook Islands dominated from the first quarter leading 18-16.

Article continues after advertisement

They further extended their lead 33-25 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, PNG trailed 10 points behind leaving the scoreboard at 50-40.

Cook Islands managed to end the match 66-48.