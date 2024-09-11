Baby Pearls to leave this weekend

The Fiji Baby Pearls Netball side is set to depart for the Cook Islands on Friday to compete in the Netball World Youth Cup Oceania Qualifiers.

This departure was confirmed by Team Manager Luisa Rakavono during a bonding session held this morning at the Fiji School for the Blind in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Despite already being qualified for the Netball Youth World Cup next year, the Oceania Qualifiers will give them valuable game time.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Rakavono says the side will not be attending the tournament just to make up the numbers but to implement all they have been learning over the past few years.

“We’ll be leaving on Friday for the Cooks, and our aim for this is to get game time. This doesn’t mean that we’re just going to go and take part, we have to go and do what we have been training for and execute what we have been taught by the coaches all this while.”

The side has a handful of training sessions left before taking off for the Cook Islands, and Rakavono believes they are prepared for the tournament.