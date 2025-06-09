Baby Pearls finalizing preparations

[Photo Credit: Netball Fiji]

Baby Pearls coach Simone Nalatu is finalising her team’s preparations as they get ready to depart for the World Youth Cup in Gibraltar, which begins next week.

The team has been in camp for two weeks, with a focus on finalising their game plan and building confidence.

Nalatu stated that the last few days have been crucial for ensuring all players understand their roles and responsibilities on the court.

She emphasises the importance of confidence and belief, which the team has been building over the last fortnight.

Nalatu also adds that it has been two years in the making to get to this point, adding to the excitement now that the tournament is finally here.

The team will depart for Gibraltar this Friday.

Baby Pearls will take on Trinidad & Tobago in their World Cup opener next Friday.

