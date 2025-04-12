Navua beats Lautoka at home

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Navua pulled off an impressive 1-0 win over Lautoka in the Extra Supermarket Premier League, silencing the home crowd at Churchill Park.

Ali Mekawir gave Navua an early lead in the first half, slotting home a cross from the right flank to beat the Lautoka defense at the 31st minute.

Despite Lautoka’s desperate push to equalize before halftime, Navua held firm to maintain their advantage going into the break.

Lautoka came out stronger in the second half and created several chances, but Navua’s defense stood tall.

Even with extra time added, the hosts couldn’t find the back of the net, as Navua walked away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

