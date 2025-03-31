Napoli beats AC Milan

[ Source: BBC News]

Napoli secured a 2-1 win over AC Milan yesterday, with first-half goals from Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku, narrowing the gap to three points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Napoli, who had struggled with just one victory in their previous seven league matches, now sit on 64 points, six ahead of third-placed Atalanta, who were defeated by Fiorentina earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, defending champions Inter triumphed 2-1 over Udinese at home.

The match got off to a fast start, with Politano scoring just 63 seconds in after capitalizing on a mistake from the Milan defense to slot a long-range shot into the bottom corner.

Lukaku doubled Napoli’s advantage in the 19th minute, marking his 400th professional goal.

