Nakosi leaves Vannes with immediate effect

Former FIJI Water Flying Fijians winger Filipo Nakosi has parted ways with French club Vannes with immediate effect after 18 months in Brittany.

The 33-year-old, who is the brother of Racing 92 centre Josua Tuisova, joined Vannes from Castres on a two-year deal ahead of their maiden Top 14 season in 2024/25.

Vannes were relegated after one season but are currently sitting eight points clear at the top of Pro D2 as they push for a return to the top flight.

Nakosi made 17 appearances during his time at the club.

In a statement, Vannes said the decision was made by mutual agreement and thanked Nakosi for his commitment and professionalism.

There has been no confirmation on where Nakosi will play next.

