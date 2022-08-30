Motor show set for next Saturday

Over 100 participants will be part of the Vodafone Suva City motor show.

The event organized by the Syndicate in partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the Suva City Council is planned for next Saturday.

It will be held at the Constitution Avenue in Suva.

Secretary Rizwan Buksh says they are astounded with the interest of the public so far.

He says they had to provide more slots for car enthusiasts willing to be part of the event.

“The entries closed around 1.20pm so we’re adding another 40 slots which are called VIP slots. Entry fees for this VIP slots will be $70 so this is totally different from the normal entry which has happened.”

The normal entry fee was $30.

The motor show will see 79 categories of cars showcased with planned activities for kids and families.

Vodafone Fiji has also jumped on board as the major sponsor of the event.