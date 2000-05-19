Motibhai reaffirms support for Team Fiji

[ Source: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee/ Facebook ]

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has received a timely sponsorship from a leading local company as they prepare for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games next month.

Motibhai Group of Companies reaffirmed their support for FASANOC this afternoon after donating essential Rexona hygiene packs for the Team Fiji contingent.

Team Fiji will be featuring 186 of their athletes at the two-week competition in Palau.

Chef de mission Josaia Tuimatana says the support from Motibhai is a timely one, and they thanked them for coming aboard once again to support team Fiji.

“They’re happy to receive your gifts today as this will be an essential part of their journey during their two weeks stay at Palau.”

He also mentions that preparations has been coming well for their athletes, and they are excited for the Mini Games to get underway.

The Mini Games will be held from June 29 to July 9.

