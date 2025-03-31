More than 1000 athletes for Triple N Zone

More than 1000 athletes from 18 schools will be competing tomorrow at the Triple N Zone Athletics competition at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Zone Delegate Joe Daunabou says there has been an increase in the number of athletes this year, and they are anticipating tougher competition to last year’s zone.

He adds that minor schools like Nakasi High school gave other giant schools a run for their money last year, and he is adamant that other smaller schools will be coming all out this time around.

“We’re expecting high intensity competition this year because last year we had Lelean and Nakasi battling it out in the boy’s division and. And for the girls it’s always been ACS, but we’ve seen Sila Central coming up.”

Daunabou is urging students, parents and old scholars to come out in numbers and show their support for their respective schools over the two-day competition.

The Triple N Zone will be shown Live on FBC Sports, next week Thursday and Friday.

