Mini solo yacht race to make stop in Fiji

Fiji is set to make history this weekend as the McIntyre Mini Globe Race, the world’s first solo yacht race for 5.8-meter vessels, makes its Leg 2 stopover at Vuda Marina.

This will be Fiji’s first-ever visit by an around-the-world yacht race.

The McIntyre Mini Globe Race is one of three unique around-the-world events, organized by Australian adventurer Don McIntyre and Ocean Frontiers Pty Ltd.

Race Organizer Don McIntyre says after four years of planning and five months at sea, the sailors are thrilled to reach the beautiful Vuda Marina

“Fiji’s legendary hospitality and culture will be a welcome respite before their next daunting leg!”

Fifteen courageous solo sailors from eight countries have been battling the elements in their identical, self-built plywood yachts since departing Portugal in December last year.

After covering a grueling 12,000 nautical miles, the fleet is now approaching Fiji, with the first yacht expected to arrive in between from this Friday to July 26th.

Their next daunting leg will take them across Australia’s northern coast into the treacherous Southern Ocean, with their sights set on reaching Cape Town, South Africa, by Christmas.

