Mikkelson to miss Hong Kong 7s

World’s most decorated 7s player Tim Mikkelson sustained a minor injury during the All Blacks final training this morning.

This has been confirmed by the All Blacks 7s side as the team prepares to depart the country for the Hong Kong 7s.

Mikkelson will be replaced by Brady Rush in the squad.

The travelling team includes Joe Webber, Dylan Collier and Leroy Carter who missed the Rugby World Cup Sevens through injury.

Seven of the 13 players selected have more than 40 World Series caps, valuable experience as the side aims for Olympic qualification throughout the 2022/23 World Series.

The All Blacks Sevens will play against Samoa, Hong Kong and Australia.

Meanwhile, Fiji is pooled with USA, Spain and Japan.

The Hong Kong 7s starts from the 4th to the 6th of November.