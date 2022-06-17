MGM takes lead in Suva Zone 1

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has taken the lead in the girls’ division with 8 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the Coca-Cola Suva Zone 1 meet.

In second place is Namosi Secondary School following closely with 7 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

In third place is Ballentine Memorial School with 2 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

In the Boys division, Namosi Secondary School continues to lead with 7 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Defending champions Ratu Sukuna Memorial School bagged 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals and is in second place.

In third place is Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School with 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.