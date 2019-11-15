Melrose Cup winner Koroi passes on

Fiji 7s 1997 Melrose Cup winning halfback Lemeki Koroi has passed away.

Many fans, friends and former teammates of Koroi have taken to social media this morning expressing their shock and disbelief of the former Flying Fijians passing.

Koroi will be best remembered for his two tries in the World Cup 7s final in 1997 against South Africa in Hong Kong and he was also known for his bone-crunching tackles.

The Serea man from Naitasiri was Flying Fijian number 434 after making his debut against Samoa on June 20, 1992 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

He played for both Naitasiri and Suva in provincial rugby before making his name on the local 7s scene for the then Prisons team before being called up by the late Rupeni Ravonu for the Melrose Cup campaign.

Koroi’s passing means three players from the 1997 World Cup 7s side have passed on including Inoke Maraiwai and Aminiasi ‘Steelman’ Naituiyaga.

Lemeki Koroi was 50 years old.