Mazey welcomes the invitation from Oita

Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey has welcomed the idea of Team Fiji traveling to Japan prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mazey says traveling to Oita will remove the athletes from local distractions.

There is a distraction of being at home. You know I mean we find even talking to our own coaches that if they are training them in Suva, its too close to too many distractions.

Article continues after advertisement

Team Fiji intend to travel to Oita in Japan a week prior to the official Olympics Opening in July.