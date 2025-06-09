Matana urges discipline ahead of Singapore

Jerry Matana

Fiji men’s 7s captain Jerry Matana says the national side has turned its focus firmly to improvement as preparations begin for the upcoming Singapore and Perth legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Following their Coral Coast 7s outing, Matana acknowledged discipline as a key area the team must address as training resumes this week.

With new faces integrated into the squad, the skipper says the focus is on sharpening weaknesses while building unity within the group.

“We’re now getting ready for the two legs, Singapore and Perth. We need to work on our discipline; that is something I believe we lacked during the Coral Coast 7s. At the start of our training this week, we’re working on our weaknesses.”

Matana also stressed the importance of inclusion for players recently brought into the extended squad, encouraging them to bring the same confidence and flair shown at the club level into the national setup.

“We’ve told the new boys not to feel like outsiders, as this is also their team. Everything you showed Fiji from your clubs, please show it here as well.”

The Fiji men’s 7s side is expected to intensify preparations in the coming days as they aim to bounce back strongly on the international stage in Singapore and Perth.

The Singapore 7s kicks off next weekend, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

