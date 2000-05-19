Matai heads to Palau

Rusiate Matai [File Photo]

2023 Pacific Games gold medalist Rusiate Matai will be representing Fiji in the High Jump at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games.

According to Athletics Fiji, Matai has gained much-needed competition experience in the US whilst competing for Neosho Community College this year and is more than ready to take our Fiji flag to new heights.

He set a new record of 2.10 meters at the Bearcat Invitational in the United States, breaking Malakai Kaiwalu and Antonio Rahiman’s records of 2.09m earlier this year.

Rusiate Matai winning Gold at the 2023 Pacific Games

Last year, Matai won gold in the senior boys division at the Fiji Finals for Balata College.

He also brought home gold from the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands, in 2023 after clearing the bar at 2.03m.

His younger brother, Sitiveni Koroituku, is also part of the Pacific Mini Games squad.

The Pacific Mini Games will start on the 29th of next month in Koro, Palau.

