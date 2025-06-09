Marnus Labuschagne to open for Australia

[ Source: ABC News ]

Six years after his international career took off at Lord’s, Marnus Labuschagne has an opportunity to save his spot in the Australian team.

Having not scored a century for nearly two years, Labuschagne has been promoted to open the batting for Australia’s World Test Championship final against South Africa.

The 30-year-old, who was once described as having “opening-itis”, won the battle to be Usman Khawaja’s fifth opening partner in 18 months over teenager Sam Konstas.

Despite making some important contributions as Australia regained the Border-Gavaskar trophy last summer, Labuschagne remains undoubtedly the batter under the most pressure.

Since the start of 2023, the Queenslander is averaging 31.54, after going at almost 60 until the end of 2022.

But Labuschagne, and Australia, will be hoping a return to the home of cricket will help bring out his best.

An unknown quantity heading into the 2019 Ashes, Labuschagne got his chance when he famously became the first concussion substitute in Test history.

