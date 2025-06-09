Maresca bids emotional farewell after abrupt Chelsea exit

[Photo: CLIVE MASON]

Chelsea Football Club’s manager Enzo Maresca has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea supporters, saying he leaves with “inner peace” after achieving all he could during an 18-month spell that helped revive the club before his sudden departure on New Year’s Day.

The Italian became the latest casualty under Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership following a poor run of one win in seven Premier League matches.

Despite recent struggles, Maresca guided the Blues to the Conference League and Club World Cup titles, while also securing Champions League qualification last season for the first time in two years.

In a message posted on Instagram, Maresca thanked fans and players for their support, saying their backing was crucial to the club’s recent success. Chelsea initially placed under-21 coach Calum McFarlane in interim charge, before confirming Liam Rosenior as the club’s new head coach on Tuesday.

