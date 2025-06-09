Macuata women book semifinal spot

Macuata’s women’s rugby side

Macuata’s women’s rugby side marched into the Royal Tea Ranadi semifinals after a thrilling 41-34 win over a determined Malolo outfit in this afternoons semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

From the opening whistle, Macuata stamped their authority with strong carries and a rock-solid defensive line that set the tone of the contest.

Their physicality and discipline gave them the edge, and by halftime they had established a 24-10 lead.

Malolo fought hard and showed plenty of hunger in attack, but Macuata’s composure under pressure kept them in control until the final whistle.

In other Royal Tea Ranadi results at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Ba proved far too strong for Nanukuloa, storming to a 102-15 victory after leading 39-15 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Tavua powered past Northland with a 51-29 win.

Tavua had gone into the break leading 22-10 before finishing strongly in the second half to seal the result.

