Macedru claims National record

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School’s Intermediate Girls shot put star Maryann Macedru [Source: Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School’s Intermediate Girls shot put star Maryann Macedru has set a new national record in the Open Women’s Shot Put at the 2025 Easter Athletics National Championships.

The official confirmation was just released by Athletics Fiji on their social media platforms.

Macedru set the record during the championships last month.

Athletics Fiji has congratulated the young athlete for her dedication to the sport.

Following her record-breaking performance, Macedru went on to set a new Fiji Finals record in the Intermediate Girls Shot Put and was later named in the team for the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

According to Athletics Fiji, what made the performance even more significant was that the record she broke belonged to Milika Tuivanuavou who happened to be competing alongside her at the time.

Macedru is coached by Maurice Erasito and represents the St Joseph’s Athletics Club.

Coach Erasito said it was a very impressive performance and that he was extremely proud of her, especially because she achieved it while training and competing locally.

