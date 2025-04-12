Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension to 2027

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ended months of speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Anfield, the Premier League leaders said on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma, could have left the club for free in the summer with his contract previously set to expire in June.

“I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah told the club website.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football.”

He paid tribute to the club’s fans, and pledged to keep working hard to bring them results.

“Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

In his eight years at the club Liverpool have won a Premier League title – most likely about to become two titles – as well as one Champions League crown, an FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He has been a stand-out performer for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals in all competitions and leads the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot with 27 goals.

Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games left to play.

“It’s not going to be easy at all because Arsenal are also catching up. We’ll give it our all and hopefully in the end we can win it,” Salah said.

