Kwong family grateful to Fiji Swimming

Moreen Kwong pictured with her three children; Theola, Thaddeus and Charis Kwong

As several sporting bodies scramble to raise funds for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau, Fiji Swimming has already eased the burden for its 16 athletes covering over two-thirds of the $3,000 cost per swimmer.

FBC Sports spoke with a grateful parent at the 2025 National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships over the weekend in Suva.

Moreen Kwong has three children participating at the Mini Games and says the federation has taken a huge load off her finances.

“We are pretty blessed that Fiji Swimming has stepped in. We have Theola and Thaddeus they going in as swimmers so the federation has decided to pay 3/4 more like $2,500 of that and so we are really blessed with that. My older daughter Charis is in triathlon so we have to pay the whole $3k which we are trying to fundraise and through the FASANOC raffle tickets as well.”

She also made a special mention to everyone involved in making her children’s dreams come true on the regional stage.

The siblings will represent the country for the first time together in Palau.

The games will start on the 29th of this month.

